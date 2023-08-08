KSI Said There Were Ideas For Him To Do More At Money in the Bank, Talks Logan Paul’s WWE Transition

KSI is Logan Paul’s business partner, and he recently talked about Paul’s transition to WWE and if there were ideas for him to do something at Money in the Bank. KSI attended MITB and gave Paul a bottle of their PRIME energy drink during the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. He appeared on The MMA Hour and talked about Paul in WWE and more; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful:

On if he saw Logan Paul’s SummerSlam match: “Yes, I did. He’s insane. I was talking to him. I was like, ‘Bro, that DDT, you back-flipping onto him and then DDTing him was insane.’ The whole match was top-tier. Literally one of the best matches I’ve ever watched, and I’ve seen a lot of WWE. He’s just insane. He’s sick, man. He’s very, very dope.”

On if there were discussions about him doing more Money in the Bank: “We had a few ideas, but we decided it wasn’t gonna work. So we just left it, and I just decided to watch since I was in England. Yeah, it was sick.”

On the reaction to Paul at Money in the Bank: “The crowd was crazy. There were times where Logan would do something cool, and then the audience would chant, ‘You still suck. You still suck.’ Even after he did something super dope. They were just calling him a wanker, all in unison. ‘Wanker, wanker.’ Yeah, he just fits wrestling so well.”

On Paul’s transition to WWE: “I’m just like, what other YouTuber could do that so seamlessly? He puts his body through hell. It’s not easy. But I respect it. I would never do it myself, no chance, but I fully respect it.”