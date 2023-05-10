wrestling / News
KSI Shoots Down Possibly Joining WWE Roster
KSI made an appearance at this year’s Wrestlemania, when he was accidentally driven through the announce table by his friend, Logan Paul. While he took a bump at that event, he said in an interview with JOE (via Fightful) that he wouldn’t be joining the company.
He said: “Probably not. I don’t mind appearing here and there, but I won’t be joining WWE man. Big up [to] all the wrestlers at WWE, but that shit is way too much for me. I can’t take that many bumps, I’d much rather just watch it.”
