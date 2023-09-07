Kurt Angle Compares AEW & WWE’s Talent Pool To the Attitude Era

Kurt Angle is impressed with the amount of talent in AEW and WWE, though he doesn’t think it’s at the Attitude Era’s level. Angle recently spoke with the Grue Rume Show and was asked about the talent pool in today’s wrestling. He noted that while there’s a lot of stars right now, it doesn’t quite match what there was back during the hallowed mid-to-late 1990s/

“Both companies [AEW and WWE] have a lot of talent right now,” Angle said (per Fightful). “I wouldn’t say they have the talent that we had back in the Attitude Era. Back then, everybody was a superstar. Lower card guys, middle card guys, the Godfather, Val Venis, Bob Holly, guys that were midcard and opening card guys were huge stars. Now, there are five or six top guys in the company that everyone knows and everyone else is not as recognized. Back then, we had a special group of guys.”

He continued, “Don’t get me wrong, the guys today, they are much more athletic and do a lot more crazy stuff, more flips and acrobatic stunts. Hopefully, they’ll hone that in and come back to the way wrestling was where you have wrestling moves and stuff like that, not just stunts. I think everyone is doing a good job today in WWE and AEW.”