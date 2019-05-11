WWE News: Kurt Angle Announces Autograph Contest, Zelina Vega and Carmella Bicker On Twitter, Free 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

– Kurt Angle announced on Instagram that he plans to sign 10,000 autographs at one time for the first time ever. He’s holding a contest for fans to guess how long it will take him to get it all done and the person who gets it right will get their own autographed photo.

– WWE has released the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Neville, and Kane for free online.

– Zelina Vega and Carmella traded shots on Twitter after Vega said that she and Andrade should be the Mixed Tag Team champions.

It’s called Mixed Match Challenge…. @RonKillings and I are the reigning MMC champions… yano, the same team that beat y’all last night in Helsinki and about to do the same tonight in Stockholm. See ya there babe! 💋 https://t.co/94yzQkMWPM — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 11, 2019

Yo first of all, ain’t nobody talking to ur stupid head stop stalking my page

#2: I 👏🏽don’t 👏🏽see 👏🏽no 👏🏽titles 👏🏽around 👏🏽your waist!

#3: Y’all stay cheating, tonight will be different.. see you there “babe” / “siiiiiiis” 😑 witcho fake ahh Y’all really trying me today. https://t.co/NSjKsbdOW0 — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2019

Oh and one more thing @CarmellaWWE , I used to think that your laugh was really annoying but now I see that your Nemo impression is just spot on: pic.twitter.com/hHaaTlnnGn — Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2019