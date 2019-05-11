wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Announces Autograph Contest, Zelina Vega and Carmella Bicker On Twitter, Free 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

May 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kurt Angle Raw 3-11-19

– Kurt Angle announced on Instagram that he plans to sign 10,000 autographs at one time for the first time ever. He’s holding a contest for fans to guess how long it will take him to get it all done and the person who gets it right will get their own autographed photo.

– WWE has released the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Neville, and Kane for free online.

– Zelina Vega and Carmella traded shots on Twitter after Vega said that she and Andrade should be the Mixed Tag Team champions.

