WWE News: Kurt Angle Announces Autograph Contest, Zelina Vega and Carmella Bicker On Twitter, Free 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder Match
– Kurt Angle announced on Instagram that he plans to sign 10,000 autographs at one time for the first time ever. He’s holding a contest for fans to guess how long it will take him to get it all done and the person who gets it right will get their own autographed photo.
– WWE has released the 2015 Money in the Bank ladder match featuring Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Dolph Ziggler, Neville, and Kane for free online.
– Zelina Vega and Carmella traded shots on Twitter after Vega said that she and Andrade should be the Mixed Tag Team champions.
It’s called Mixed Match Challenge…. @RonKillings and I are the reigning MMC champions… yano, the same team that beat y’all last night in Helsinki and about to do the same tonight in Stockholm. See ya there babe! 💋 https://t.co/94yzQkMWPM
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 11, 2019
Yo first of all, ain’t nobody talking to ur stupid head stop stalking my page
#2: I 👏🏽don’t 👏🏽see 👏🏽no 👏🏽titles 👏🏽around 👏🏽your waist!
#3: Y’all stay cheating, tonight will be different.. see you there “babe” / “siiiiiiis” 😑 witcho fake ahh
Y’all really trying me today. https://t.co/NSjKsbdOW0
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2019
Oh and one more thing @CarmellaWWE , I used to think that your laugh was really annoying but now I see that your Nemo impression is just spot on: pic.twitter.com/hHaaTlnnGn
— Thea Trinidad Budgen (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 11, 2019
Nemo is the CUTEST!!! 😩😩
I’m not ashamed of my laugh. I like it! At least I’m happy. You should try it sometime. 🤷🏼♀️ https://t.co/9kK3oBU59G
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) May 11, 2019
