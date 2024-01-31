Kurt Angle to Appear at Fightin Phils Wrestling Night in July

– The Reading Fightin Phils announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear at the FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 5 as part of Wrestling night for the Phils’ game against the Somerset Patrios (Yankees). The VIP ticket package for the game also features a Kurt Angle bobblehead. Here’s the full announcement:

Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle Coming to Baseballtown July 5

Night to Feature Bobblehead and Autographs from Olympic Gold Medalist

Reading, PA – Olympic Gold Medalist and Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will appear at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 5 to celebrate Wrestling Night. The Fightin Phils will host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), with first pitch slated for 7 p.m.

Angle, a Pennsylvania native is from Mount Lebanon, and wrestled collegiately at Clarion University. He won a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Olympics. Angle is currently with the WWE on a Legends Contract. He’s also known for his tenure in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Fans can purchase a VIP Package HERE for $90 for a Blue Box Seat and $87 for a Green Box Seat. The VIP Package includes a Kurt Angle bobblehead, exclusive VIP session with Angle from 5-6 p.m. and a blue or green box seat for that evening. Fans wishing to purchase just the Olympic Gold Medalist Bobblehead and game tickets can do so HERE for $45 for a Blue Box Seat and $42 for a Green Box Seat. A general autograph session for all fans will start at 7 p.m. The appearance and bobblehead are presented by Pepsi.

The matchup will also conclude with postgame fireworks, thanks to Countryside Fuel.

