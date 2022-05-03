Kurt Angle Recalls His Feud With Edge In WWE In 2002, Vince McMahon Wanting Him To Shave His Head

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed his feud with Edge in WWE in 2002, Vince McMahon wanting him to shave his head, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on his feud with Edge in WWE in 2002 and Edge’s potential as a top star: “Edge was so talented. He had a great look, his in-ring skills were incredible. He had great chops and incredible charisma. I knew right away when I first started that Edge was gonna be a huge main event singles competitor. It was written all over his face. You knew he was gonna be a big star.”

On his reaction to their Backlash 2002 match: “I was extremely happy. We knew we stole the show, and it was the best match of the night. One of the best matches of the year, to be honest with you. If we had put in another five minutes, it might have been the best match of the year. When I went backstage, Vince McMahon absolutely was elated. He was like, ‘You guys stole the show. It doesn’t matter what happens after this, you guys already stole the show.’ So that was a really good compliment.”

On Vince McMahon coming up with the idea for the feud and wanting him to shave his head: “It was actually Vince [who came up with the idea for the feud], and the reason why is because Vince wanted me to shave my head. My hair was receding and Vince didn’t like it. He wanted to turn me from the funny Olympic hero character into the wrestling machine. That was Vince’s idea, and it was always his idea to do that. I agreed with him and I was definitely losing my hair. I was happy to do it, and we even got to pull a rib on Edge to make him think he was gonna shave his head.”

