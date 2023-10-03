Kurt Angle Recalls His Feud With John Cena In 2005, Working With Eric Bischoff

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about wrestling John Cena for the WWE Title at Unforgiven 2005 and more.You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE moving him to Raw for the feud in 2005: “They wanted me to get John Cena over even more. He was doing really well at this particular time, but they wanted to give him a little bit more of a push. And so they utilized me to do that.”

On working with Cena in 2005: “Yeah, he was definitely more polished. He was a lot better than he was in his rookie year. I wrestled him probably three or four times during his rookie year, and maybe even more than that in the second year. I know we had some great matches at a couple of pay-per-views. I believe it might have been No Way Out, I think that’s the time when I made him tap out. But John was a lot better at this point in time. He still had room for improvement, but he was getting better.”

On working with Eric Bischoff at Unforgiven 2005: “I enjoyed it. I wasn’t a huge fan of Eric, because I didn’t really know him. I thought he was like an a**hole. But meeting him for the first time, he was actually a really cool dude. I really got along with him. No problem there. I just thought he was an arrogant prick and he wasn’t. So it surprised me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.