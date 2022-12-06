Kurt Angle Recalls Brock Lesnar Trying To Get Into TNA, Pacman Jones Working With the Company

On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show Angle talked about the final months of 2007 during his run with TNA Wrestling. Angle discussed working with NFL player Pacman Jones, Jim Cornette and Brock Lesnar trying to get into TNA. Some highlights are below.

On whether he had any frustrations with creative at the time: “I didn’t really get involved with creative. I let them do what they do. It was a little bit frustrating because there was a lot of things they were doing that didn’t make sense. A lot of matches that had a lot of gimmicks and different twists and turns and they just made it more complicated. It’s pro wrestling two people go out there and wrestle a match you don’t need to have like two titles against two titles and three against three because these guys got mad at those guys. There was a lot of crazy stuff going on. They were being really creative about booking these matches and they could have been more simple.”

On If TNA needed two hours of television: “Oh yeah. We had so much talent. We needed to spread it out and have a longer show to enhance the talent and show the kind of talent we had. We had a lot of TNA homegrown talent and had a lot of WWE and WCW talent to get over. We definitely needed a two hour show.”

On working with Kevin Nash: “Yeah, Kevin was a lot of fun. He’s a brilliant guy that comes up with a lot of ideas. He’s the one that came up with the Main Event Mafia. Very intelligent individual. Very talented in the ring, but also a really smart guy.”

On setting up a meeting between Brock Lesnar & Dixie Carter: “Okay, Brock calls me. He’s not in the WWE. He says ‘Listen man, can you get me into TNA?”.. So, he said ‘what are you making?’ And I tell him what I’m making. He said ‘If you can get me that, I’ll come.’ I approached TNA and they said ‘We aren’t going to give him that kind of money.’ It was amazing because, I think TNA, at the time, was at the top of their budget. I was making a lot of money, Sting was making a good bit of money…TNA would have lit up if he came in.”

On working with Jim Cornette: “I love Jim. He was old school. 70s and 80s that’s how it was for him. That was his philosophy and I actually liked it. I think that works no matter how far into the future we go… Jim Cornette was always about simplicity and making sense. That’s why I absolutely love the guy.”

On Pacman Jones coming into TNA: “Ya know what, Pacman was a star at the time. I actually enjoyed being around him. He was a good dude. We had a great match with Ron Killings, Sting and myself. It was good to bring someone like that in and do something like we did. It’s crazy because he actually beat Sting. It was ridiculous, but Sting didn’t just lose because I distracted. We had a lot of fun that night. It was really cool.”

