Kurt Angle Reveals Who He’d Wrestle His Last Match Against

In a Q&A on Facebook, Kurt Angle revealed who he wanted to wrestle his final match against, his favorite year in WWE and more. Here are highlights:

On Jinder Mahal: “I love Jinder. He’s a TRUE heel and had a great championship run. He’s very valuable.”

On how Finn Balor can even the odds against Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley: “Those are some incredible odds. It doesn’t matter what side wins. Because With Finn Balor in the ring, you’re guaranteed to see an excellent match, regardless of who’s against him.”

On who he’d wrestle in his last match: “That’s tough. I see so much talent right now. It’s hard to pick one. AJ [Styles] or [Samoa] Joe or [Seth] Rollins or [Daniel] Bryan. Then you have Sheamus and Cesaro. [Baron] Corbin. [Chad] Gable and [Jason] Jordan. I’d have to go with either Rollins or Bryan. Only because I’ve never wrestled them and I’ve had my eye on them for 5 years.”

On what he learned from his wrestling career: “Take care of your body. I abused mine and ignored the aches pains and injuries. If I did it over again I’d take better care of myself. Your body is a temple.”

On who he thinks will get called up from NXT next: “I’m liking this Velveteen Dream kid. It’s different and he has a lot of promise. I remember meeting him at an Indy show 5 years ago. He’s come a long way!”

On how his neck feels: “Maintenance is key. I do lots of neck stretches, traction, heat, ice. My neck is doing well considering.”

On his favorite feud with Big Show: “I loved all of them. Big Show was always the biggest roadblock that I had to deal with, [Brock] Lesnar too, but Show was such an amazing athlete at his size. I knew the matches would be great and they were. He’s a giant and will be remembered forever.”

On his favorite year in WWE: “From a championship perspective, 2000-2001. From a workhorse perspective, 2001-2006. Yes, all 5 years. Why? Because I was undoubtedly the best in WWE during those 5 years. I’m not bragging, I’m being honest. My only setback was the neck injuries.”