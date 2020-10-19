Kurt Angle Reveals His Pick For Greatest WWE Superstar Of All Time

Kurt Angle has been in the ring with many top WWE stars, but it appears that there’s one in particular that he considers as the greatest of all time. That superstar? John Cena.

Angle took to Twitter to reply to a WWE Network tweet reflecting on Angle forcing Cena to tap out 17 years ago today at No Mercy 2003.

That led to Angle offering his own perspective on Cena, including calling him the best in WWE history.

“One of my favorite feuds. I consider Cena the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. John was consistent and dominant for 15+ years. Nobody has done it that long specifically in WWE. #itstrue,” Angle wrote.