Kurt Angle Says If There’s Anybody That’s Just Every Bit As Good As Shawn Michaels, It’s Eddie Guerrero

Speaking with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard (per Fightful), Kurt Angle stated that the World Heavyweight Championship main event featuring Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Chris Benoit overshadowed his own match.

Angle went on to praise Eddie Guerrero, whom he considers to be on par with Shawn Michaels.

“I would say the WrestleMania 20 against Eddie Guerrero. That match was overshadowed by an amazing main event between Triple H, Chris Benoit, and Shawn Michaels. That Triple Threat was probably the best Triple Threat I ever saw in my life. Eddie and I had a five-star match; we really did. But because of that match being on last and Eddie and my match being next to last, we weren’t the main event, even though we were co-main event, you know, along with the other three, but, but that match was just wow, and I think it overshadowed our match, which was pretty incredible too,” he said. “I don’t talk a lot about my match against Eddie Guerrero, and it was a great match. It was an incredible finish. Eddie came up with this lie, cheat, and steal finish that was just awesome, where he pulled his boot off, and I had the Ankle Lock on him, and he, you know, he’s able to slide his foot out of the boot. I ended up holding the boot in my hand, and I charged him. He rolled me up and pinned me, 1-2-3, real quick. So it was kind of a lie, cheat, and steal finish, and it worked extremely well. At the same time, it protected me, because I didn’t lose legitimately. So that match was just an incredible match that I absolutely love. It’s in my top three. Eddie Guerrero, if there’s anybody that’s just every bit as good as Shawn Michaels, it’s Eddie.”