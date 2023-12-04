Kurt Angle On His Schedule As WWE Champion, Working With Vince McMahon

On the latest episode of the Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being WWE Champion in 2000. You can check out some highlights below:

On the transition to becoming the WWE Champion for the first time: “Oh, a little bit of me was like, ‘This is really cool, because the company must have a lot of faith in me to be their champion, and it’s a big responsibility.’ But I wasn’t really like, ‘I’m the s**t now.’ And it didn’t come to me, because I was still learning the business. I was learning psychology. These guys were helping me out, my opponents. So I was still a student of the game — and I’m always a student of the game, don’t get me wrong. But at this particular time, I was still learning a lot about psychology and being in the ring. It happened really fast, you know? But I had so much fun in my first year. It was just a lot of fun. I went through the ranks and climbed every month, just going higher and higher and higher till I got to the very top. It was so much fun doing it. It really was.”

On whether he got special treatment as WWE Champion: “No, I never asked for it. I don’t feel comfortable having my own locker room because then you separate yourself from the boys, and you don’t want to do that. Some wrestlers do that, but they don’t have really good relationships with the wrestlers. Like Undertaker never asked for [it]. He was always the leader of the locker room, but he stayed where the boys were. And if you don’t do that, I’m sure you will get a little heat.”

On getting more time with Vince McMahon as WWE Champion: “Yes, yes, a lot. And not only that, but he started asking me to go to the meetings, the production meetings. So the only two wrestlers who were in the production meetings were Triple H and myself. And I went to those meetings probably for a good three or four years. And then after those three or four years, I thought, ‘Man, I wonder if I’m getting heat with the boys by being in the meetings.’ So I felt like it wasn’t my place to be there. So, I stopped going, and I probably should have continued to go. But Vince wanted me to learn the whole facet of the business. He wanted me to learn production. He wanted me to learn how to write and be creative and everything. So he wanted me to go in there and get more experience. So I did that, I’m very grateful that Vince had me do that. But after a while, I started thinking, ‘Am I getting heat with the boys for doing this?’ So I stopped going.”

On his schedule as WWE Champion: “You know what? Honestly, I worked my ass off that year when I had that title run. It was a good five or six months, and they were having me wrestle almost every week. But this triple threat was a repeat of SummerSlam I believe, when I got knocked out from the pedigree on the table with Triple H. So this was another match. It was the same, you know, the same group of guys? Oh my god, man. I wrestled every Raw and SmackDown and then the pay-per-views. Roman Reigns, he wrestles once every blue moon. So it is a lot different. Man. They put me to work, man. They really did.”

On WWE booking him as a weak champion: “Yeah, yeah, I was a heel champion, so they didn’t give me a lot of offense. And I started getting concerned after a little while. And what happened was eventually, they were making me look so weak, Pat Patterson came to Vince and said, ‘Listen, what you’re doing with Kurt, man, you gotta stop. I mean, this guy needs to add value to this champion. You’re making him look illegitimate. You need to make him a legitimate champion. He needs to start getting some wins, legitimate wins.’ And so eventually, Vince started having me get wins. Yeah, I started winning as a champion. But it took a little while.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.