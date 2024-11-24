wrestling / News
Kurt Angle Wasn’t Happy With How the Main Event Mafia Played Out
November 24, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared his dissatisfaction with how the Main Event Mafia angle turned out in TNA Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Kurt Angle on the Main Event Mafia: “I wasn’t happy with the way it played out. I think we could have had a much longer reign, and it’s unfortunate because any faction I’ve ever been with never lasted long. Team Angle didn’t last long, that only lasted about eight months.”
On the stable lasting about a year: The Main Event Mafia might have lasted a little under a year, and I think having all those legends together was really special, and I thought it was a super honor to make me the godfather, the leader of it.”
