Kurt Angle’s Wife Says His WrestleMania Opponent is ‘Underwhelming’

– WWE may have high hopes for Kurt Angle’s match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, but Angle’s wife is a little less enthused. Giovanna Angle took to Twitter to weigh on on the announcement by her husband on Raw, noting, “The fans chanting We want Cena…..we feel ya!”

She was more explicit in her opinion when she replied to a post by Jim Ross calling the announcement “Underwhelming” with a simple agreement of “Very.”

