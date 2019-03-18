wrestling / News

Kurt Angle’s Wife Says His WrestleMania Opponent is ‘Underwhelming’

March 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle Raw 3-11-19

– WWE may have high hopes for Kurt Angle’s match with Baron Corbin at WrestleMania, but Angle’s wife is a little less enthused. Giovanna Angle took to Twitter to weigh on on the announcement by her husband on Raw, noting, “The fans chanting We want Cena…..we feel ya!”

She was more explicit in her opinion when she replied to a post by Jim Ross calling the announcement “Underwhelming” with a simple agreement of “Very.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Baron Corbin, Kurt Angle, WrestleMania 35, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading