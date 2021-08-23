Kurt Angle On Getting Knocked Out During WWE SummerSlam 2000 Match, Not Being Able To Recall Parts Of It

On a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle discussed getting knocked out during his SummerSlam 2000 match, not being able to recall parts of the match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Kurt Angle on the planning of the SummerSlam 2000 triple threat match and getting knocked out during the table spot: “Well, Pat Patterson was a big part of it. Rock and Triple H and I all threw in our two cents worth. The story of the match was Triple H had to take me out at the beginning because he was so angry at me for kissing Stephanie, and so we had to do the table spot. I wasn’t supposed to get knocked out for real, it was supposed to be a work. But unfortunately, the table gave way early and Triple H had my arms behind my back for the Pedigree finish. He didn’t have time to let my arms go so I could protect myself. So the table gave way, and I got knocked out. This was a nightmare. The match was structured where I was supposed to get knocked out in pretend, then I was gonna come back and join in with Stephanie and get involved with the match because Rock was kicking Triple H’s ass. That was the story. I was gonna get knocked out early, come back 10 minutes later and wrestle in the match, and the finish was the finish which was Rock going over. The match told a great story, but I don’t remember any of it. It was put together very well, but I have no recollection of it.

On watching the match back and not remembering anything after the table spot: “I did watch it back and you could tell I was completely out of it. You could tell they were calling spots to me if you look very closely. I don’t have any recollection of the match. I remember up until the table spot and then my memory came back when I was in the hospital with an oxygen mask on. I have no recollection of what happened for like three hours that night. Watching it back, I wish it would’ve refreshed my memory, but seeing it, it was like doing it for first time. It was like, ‘Oh my God, I didn’t know I did that.’ That was the first time I had that severe of a concussion. I did have a slight concussion four or five months prior, but this one was a heavy concussion.”

On WWE changing its concussion protocol: “I think I was a poster child for concussions and the reason why we did the campaign for “don’t try this at home.” The company needed to do something about it, and they did fortunately. I’m very happy with their concussion protocol now. They’ve done an excellent job of if these guys do get concussed, they’re not gonna get past to wrestle, and they’re definitely not gonna go out in a match if they have a concussion and go out and wrestle again like I did that night.”

