Kurt Angle’s WrestleMania Opponent Revealed on Raw (Clip)

Kurt Angle has announced his opponent for WrestleMania and it’s…well, it at least closes out a storyline. Angle announced on Monday night’s episode that he will work his final match against none other than Baron Corbin. You can see a clip of his announcement below.

The Angle vs. Corbin match plays on the storyline of Corbin having been a thorn in Angle’s side during the latter’s time as General Manager of Raw. Eventually, Corbin got Stephanie McMahon to remove Angle as GM and replaced him as the interim General Manager, until his own position was taken away after losing a match to Braun Strowman at TLC with Angle coming out (amongst others) to help Strowman.