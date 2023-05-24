Kurt Fuller Praises the Acting Skills of Hulk Hogan in No Holds Barred

– During a recent interview with The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling, actor Kurt Fuller discussed working on the 1989 movie No Holds Barred with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. In the film, Fuller portrayed evil television network executive Tom Brell. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Fuller on working with Hulk Hogan: “I liked him a lot. He was really, a very down to earth guy. You could sit and talk to him face-to-face, and he’d be very honest about things. He’s very real. When he performed the wrestling, he was great. He knows where to be, how to be, and what to do. He’s a true professional and has a lot of charisma. It was like the first time he ever acted. He did, especially for the first time, a very good job. What he had that most people, people like me, never have is the kind of charisma that, you can’t take your eyes off him when he’s there. You’re drawn to him. It’s a very rare thing.”

His thoughts on Hogan’s acting: “I like him. He sold the character very well. In later movies, his acting got better. Believe me, I’ve worked with a lot of first time actors, and he was among the best first time actors I’ve worked with. He was a good guy.”