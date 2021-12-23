Kyle O’Reilly Makes AEW Debut, Comes to Adam Cole’s Aid (Clips)

Kyle O’Reilly has landed in AEW, making his debut on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. O’Reilly appeared on tonight’s Holiday Bash episode, coming out to help Adam Cole get the win over Orange Cassidy. Bobby Fish – Cole and O’Reilly’s fellow former Undisputed Era member – also came down during the match.

After the match, O’Reilly attacked Cassidy and was pulled off by Cole. The two shared a look until Chuck Taylor & Trent came down to help Cassidy, and then worked together to fight Best Friends. The Young Bucks then came out and Cole looked uncertain about the situation, ultimately leaving the ring.

After the segment, Tony Khan posted to Twitter to confirm that O’Reilly was signed with AEW full-time.