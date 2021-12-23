Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

MERRY CHRISTMAS, EVERYONE!!!

LETS FUCKING GOOOOO!!!!



Match 1: Orange Cassidy vs Adam Cole

Cole makes a line in the sand for OC. He walks over with much vigor, walks AROUND the line, and makes his own line! Cole meets him in the middle of the ring as Orange removes his shades with GREAT INTENSITY! COLE DOES HIS BAYBAY THING but OC takes his hands and places them in his pocket. OC with a side headlock takedown and a devastating kiss to the forehead. Cole is upset, gets a side headlock, Cole turns this into a rollup, 1..2.NO!! Cole tries to trip Orange up but OC is too quick. Side headlock takedown and a thumbs up. Orange stands, gets another hold. Cole with a punch. Rope work, Orange ducks under a hit, side head lock takedown. Leg scissors to Orange. Orange bounces out of the hold then stands, and both men are up. Test of strength, but Cole kicks and works the wrist. Orange tries for a rope break, but Cole pulls him away. OC kips up out of the hold, gains wrist control. Crucifix from Cassidy for 1..2..NO!!! Snapmare from Cole. Cravat from behind. Orange escapes, gets a side headlock of his own, Cole shovesCassidy, floats over and a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Backslide from Cassidy for 1..2..NO!!! Whip t othe corner, reversed, Cassidy tries to hop over, but Cole doesn’t run. Backstabber to Orange Cassidy!!

Whip to the corner and Cassidy hits it back first, hard. Kick from Orange. Cole with a right hand and OC is on the top rope, laid out. Cole climbs and locks the head. He tries for a superplex, but Cassidy holds the buckle. Cole breaks the hold, Orange just shoves Adam off te top rope! CROSSBODY!!! Hits the ropes, again, DDT to Cole! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Orange to the top rope in the corner, but here come The Young Bucks and Cutler. Orange sees Cutler and dives on him on the outside! Here comes Chuck and Trent and Wheeler!!! They attack!!

In the ring, Cassidy hits the ropes, ducks under a clothesline! SUICIDE DIVE FROM CASSIDY TO THE BUCKS!!! Cole leaves the ring and tosses Orange into the steps. Again, shoulder first. Cole tries for a knee, but Orange moves and Cole hits the steps with his exposed knee!!

