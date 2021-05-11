WWE has announced another match for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network, and it’s based around a pre-show altercation in the WWE Performance Center parking lot. The company released a clip of Kyle O’Reilly making his entrance into the building, with Oney Lorcan interrupting him. O’Reilly then challenged Lorcan to a match on tonight’s show.

Here’s the full release from WWE:

Kyle O’Reilly will always welcome a fight, and Oney Lorcan came looking for one today.

As O’Reilly entered the Capitol Wrestling Center, a heated Lorcan interrupted his interview to air his grievances. O’Reilly didn’t hesitate in extending Lorcan a challenge to meet inside the squared circle, setting the stage for tonight’s war.

Last week, O’Reilly boldly interrupted NXT Champion Karrion Kross, which led to mayhem as Pete Dunne and Finn Bálor also entered the fray. Now with one eye turning toward the black-and-gold brand’s ultimate prize, O’Reilly will need to focus on a likely crazed confrontation with Lorcan.

