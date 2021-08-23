Kyle O’Reilly Wins The Undisputed Finale at WWE NXT Takeover 36 (Clips)

Kyle O’Reilly’s long feud with Adam Cole is at an end, as he defeated Cole in the Undisputed Finale at NXT Takeover 36. O’Reilly won the match two fals to one, winning the first fall (a standard wrestling match) before he fell prey to Cole in the second fall which was a Street Fight.

The final fall took place in a steel cage and ended when Cole handcuffed O’Reilly to the ropes. Instead of climbing the cage, he kept attacking O’Reilly which backfired when KOR locked in a heel hook and Cole was forced to tap out.

The loss will certainly raise speculation about Cole’s future, as he was on a short-term extension that took him through this weekend. There’s no word on whether he’s re-signed.

You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover 36 here.

