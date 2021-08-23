wrestling / News
Kyle O’Reilly Wins The Undisputed Finale at WWE NXT Takeover 36 (Clips)
Kyle O’Reilly’s long feud with Adam Cole is at an end, as he defeated Cole in the Undisputed Finale at NXT Takeover 36. O’Reilly won the match two fals to one, winning the first fall (a standard wrestling match) before he fell prey to Cole in the second fall which was a Street Fight.
The final fall took place in a steel cage and ended when Cole handcuffed O’Reilly to the ropes. Instead of climbing the cage, he kept attacking O’Reilly which backfired when KOR locked in a heel hook and Cole was forced to tap out.
The loss will certainly raise speculation about Cole’s future, as he was on a short-term extension that took him through this weekend. There’s no word on whether he’s re-signed.
You can see highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Takeover 36 here.
BOOM! 💥@AdamColePro#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SAd0YNFudL
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
The spotlight is on @AdamColePro! (BAY-BAY)#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/K65NlBg5Fr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
AND JUST LIKE THAT!@KORcombat picks up a quick first fall in the straight-up match! Bring on the STREET FIGHT!!!#UndisputedFinale#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/jk5lXsDsVr
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
Somewhere right now, @PatMcAfeeShow is ecstatic!@KORcombat@AdamColePro#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SA6hS82XrL
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
This STREET FIGHT turns the momentum in the favor of @AdamColePro!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ZDTOMbIZw6
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
.@AdamColePro looks to send @KORcombat to Never Neverland!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5Esix3CIU9
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
THANK YOU, SIR
MAY I HAVE ANOTHER?@AdamColePro@KORcombat#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RxeIYMNYDF
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
😲😲😲@AdamColePro#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/fxHc7FmXBz
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
It's lights out for @KORcombat if @AdamColePro has his way here!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/CPNRb1WS6E
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
Even @FightOwensFight never did THIS to @SamiZayn!!! 😲
STEEL CHAINS in hand for @KORcombat & @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/93b296Egv7
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
THESE MADMEN WILL DO WHATEVER IT TAKES!!!@AdamColePro@KORcombat#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/LEhpAhXmuW
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
.@KORcombat – 1️⃣
@AdamColePro – 1️⃣
Bring on the #SteelCage!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/8RyOAvfhpD
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
.@AdamColePro takes matters into his own hands before the STEEL CAGE could finish lowering!!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ZCb2GH3q8p
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
That's the move that @AdamColePro beat @PatMcAfeeShow with!
PANAMA SUNRISE to @KORcombat!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SpdbNhwtEz
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
HERE COME THE HANDCUFFS!@AdamColePro@KORcombat#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/FimpPHmN0R
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 23, 2021
WOW.@AdamColePro could have tried to escape the #SteelCage, but he chose to dish out more punishment in the form of a #PanamaSunrise to @KORcombat!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/UC9PU23pif
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
2️⃣-1️⃣@KORcombat gets the submission victory against @AdamColePro while HANDCUFFED to the #SteelCage!#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/g1VZOVGena
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
The #UndisputedFinale has come to a close.@KORCombat gets the dynamic victory over @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver. pic.twitter.com/AeQQBedIGt
— WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021
