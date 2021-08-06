wrestling

Update on Adam Cole’s WWE Status Heading Into Summerslam

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Cole NXT

Adam Cole’s contract may still be in flux, but he is reportedly set to work with them through SummerSlam. Fightful Select has confirmed that though he has not been offered a new long-term contract yet, he has agreed and signed to a short-term extension that takes him through SummerSlam weekend.

As has been reported, WWE has yet to sign Cole though the report notes that he still has a positive relationship with those atop NXT, and there is “a lot of mutual respect there.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Cole, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading