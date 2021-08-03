WWE Reportedly Has Yet To Offer Adam Cole Long-Term Contract Extension

As previously reported, Adam Cole’s WWE contract is set to expire soon after the NXT star reportedly agreed to work through SummerSlam. Fightful Select has more details on Cole’s contract situation with the company.

According to Fightful, as previously noted, both Cole and many people within WWE had been hoping to keep the situation quiet with an understanding that it would be “kept close to the vest” in terms of his status. Others reportedly argued that the potential of his deal expiring should be publicized due to the “competitive nature of the wrestling world.”

Fightful also notes that WWE sources have confirmed that Cole has not received a new contract offer from the company as of yet, though a person of influence in WWE stated that “it’s obviously planned” in the future.

Additionally, the report reiterates that all indications are that Cole has a great relationship with the higher-ups within the NXT brand.