Kylie Rae Announces Her Retirement From Wrestling, Says She’s Unwell

In a post on her Patreon, Kylie Rae announced that she is no longer going to be a professional wrestler going forward. Rae no-showed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory last month and has been at an event since. There has been speculation about the reason why but Rae herself has not confirmed anything until now, noting that she’s “unwell.”

She wrote: “Good morning,

I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell.

I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.

I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand.

When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.

During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount.

Thank you for your understanding. <3“