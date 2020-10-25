Update on Why Kylie Rae Missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer reports that Kylie Rae missed Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory due to an injury that isn’t considered serious. Impact promoted Rae’s match against Deonna Purrazzo on the show all the way up to the match itself, even though she was not backstage according to PWInsider.

Purrazzo ended up facing the returning Su Yung who won the match and the Impact Knockouts Title.

For what it’s worth, Rae was also pulled from the October 11th Black Label Pro Threat Level Noon show due to “unforeseen circumstances.”