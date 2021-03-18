Kylie Rae Returning to the Ring For Warrior Wrestling

Kylie Rae is making her return to professional wrestling this summer at Warrior Wrestling. The company announced that Rae is returning to the ring for the company’s Stadium Series, which returns this summer starting on June 5th.

Raw announced her retirement in November after she failed to appear at Bound for Glory in October, where she was set to face Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship. You can see the full announcement below:

The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series To Feature Kylie Rae’s Return to Wrestling

Chicago Heights, IL (March 18, 2021) – Warrior Wrestling announced that The Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series – a collection of outdoor, socially distanced, safe pro wrestling shows hosted on Marian Catholic’s Dave Mattio Field – will return for the summer of 2021 with a first show on Saturday, June 5th.

The June 5th show will feature the return to wrestling of Chicago’s very own Kylie Rae, who has previously starred in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Kylie is the reigning Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion, having defeated Tessa Blanchard for the title at the inaugural Stadium Series in September 2020 and successfully defended the title against Madison Rayne in Rayne’s retirement match. Kylie Rae will defend the title on June 5th in her wrestling return.

Other stars announced for the show include Warrior Wrestling Champion Trey Miguel, Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr., Thunder Rosa, IWTV Champion Lee Moriarty, and more! More talent and matches will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The Stadium Series will follow all rules and regulations from Governor Pritzker regarding outdoor spectator events and will feature extensive safety protocols in place to ensure social distancing and a contact-free environment. Those protocols accompany this document, and the Governor’s guidance is available here:

https://dceocovid19resources.com/restore-illinois/restore-illinois-phase-4/outdoor-seated-spectator-events/

Kids 16 and under are admitted FREE to the events at the door with a paying adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.warriorwrestling.net, with General Admission Field Seating Tickets for $45 and Bleachers / Standing Room Tickets for $35.

A scaled-down, socially distanced VIP Fan Fest will take place before the show from 5:00 to 6:30pm. Doors open to the public at 6:30, and Bell Time is at 7:00. The event will be family friendly. Card subject to change.

A portion of proceeds from the event go to benefit scholarships and student activities at Marian Catholic High School. To learn more about Marian Catholic, visit www.marianchs.com. For inquiries about the event, please contact Marian Catholic principal Mr. Steve Tortorello at [email protected]