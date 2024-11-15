LA Knight On Balancing Authenticity With WWE’s Structured Approach To Promos

LA Knight prefers a more improvisational approach to his promos, and he says that sometimes gets him in a bit of trouble in WWE. Knight’s promos are a big part of his popularity among fans, and he recently spoke with SPORTbible about how his approach sometimes conflicts with WWE’s scripted approach.

“Sometimes I get myself in trouble because I like to work a little more off the cuff and sometimes they [WWE management] like a little structure,” Knight said. “I try to meet them in the middle on that and for me, I want to listen and react instead of thinking of all this prefab. It didn’t feel right to me. If I want to be as authentic as I can be and connect with everybody out there, I need to listen.”

He continued, “Instead of going out there pre-planned, just being able to be authentically me has been a godsend. Sometimes I have to meet them in the middle but for the most part, they’re like, ‘We’ll let you do your thing but just don’t push it.'”

Knight is the current WWE United States Champion and most recently defended the title against Andrade and Carmelo Hayes at Crown Jewel.