– During a recent interview with The KiddChris Show, WWE Superstar LA Knight discussed his WWE WrestleMania Media Day brawl with AJ Styles earlier this month, stating that it happened rather spontaneously. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

LA Knight on his brawl with AJ Styles during a WrestleMania press event: “It was kind of silly for them to sit us next to each other. What did they expect was going to happen. Things blew up, he slammed me down, but when we came out of it, he had a bloody nose.”

On how the brawl happened spontaneously: “Nope. Legitimately, I walked in the room…the set up is a big press junket and there were a bunch of different seats set out. Of all the seats that were set together, his and mine were within five feet of each other. I kind of looked over there and I was said to myself, ‘There’s a good chance we might have to fight at some point.’ I was just thinking that to myself. At some point, he tossed a stool that he was sitting on over in my direction. I was like, ‘Welp, gotta fight him now.’ That’s pretty much how it goes.”

LA Knight later defeated Styles during their matchup at WrestleMania 40: Night 2. Styles later won a rematch on SmackDown to earn a shot at the WWE Undisputed Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash France.