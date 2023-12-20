LA Knight Receiving Key to the City From His Hometown

– The City of Hagerstown, Maryland announced today that WWE Superstar LA Knight will be honored with the key to the city of his hometown starting Saturday, December 23. Knight will receive the award at University Plaza. Here’s the full announcement:

LA Knight to Receive Key to the City

The City of Hagerstown will present one of its own, and currently one of the most popular Superstars in World Wrestling Entertainment, with the key to the city on Saturday, December 23 at noon at University Plaza.

Now known around the globe as “LA Knight”, Shaun Ricker was born in Hagerstown on November 1, 1982 and graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 2000.

The public is invited to attend this recognition ceremony on Saturday as he returns to his hometown to receive this unique and well-deserved honor. “Yeah!”