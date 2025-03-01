LA Knight Wins US Title #1 Contenders Tournament On WWE Smackdown

LA Knight has earned a shot at the WWE United States Championship, winning a tournament on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Knight defeated Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in a triple threat match during the one-night tournament on Friday’s show to earn a shot at Shinsuke Nakamura’s championship.

Knight defeated Santos Escobar in the first round while Fatu beat Andrade in a match that was supposed to instead feature Solo Sikoa, but Sikoa gave Fatu his title shot. Hayes defeated Braun Strowman by DQ by tricking the referee into thinking Strowman hit him with a chair.