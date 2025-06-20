Mistico came out to the ring to La Quinta Estacion’s “Me Muero” at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, and the band’s vocalist took to social media to comment. Mistico battled MJF at the show on Wednesday in Arena Mexico, a song he previously used as an entrance theme and appeared in the 2006 music video for. Natalia Jimenez posted to Instagram to comment on the matter, writing (translation per Google):

“I feel so proud of my dear friend “Místico” @caristico_official and how the audience embraces him with such affection when he comes out to give it his all in his show

“I get goosebumps thinking that this song, which is so special to me, creates such an emotional, spectacular, and unforgettable moment for everyone who gathers to celebrate my dear friend, who deserves it for being an idol and a legend in Mexican and international wrestling.

“I definitely love Mexico and its culture, but above all, its people and the passion with which they live their lives‼”