Lacey Evans Announces She’s Pregnant On Raw, Legit Pregnancy Being Worked Into Storyline

Lacey Evans announced that she was pregnant on tonight’s Raw, with WWE reportedly working Evans’ legitimate pregnancy into the storyline. On tonight’s show, Evans and Peyton Royce teamed up against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Evans did not enter the match and when Royce tagged her in, she refused to enter and walked up the ramp. From there, she said that Flair would not be putting hands on her because she’s pregnant. Ric Flair then celebrated, suggesting he’s the father in storyline.

According to Wrestling Inc, the pregnancy is real and WWE was informed of it today. They then changed the direction of the storyline, as was reported on earlier. Evans will not be facing Asuka at Elimination Chamber and no opponent has yet been determined for Asuka.

On behalf of 411, congratulations to Evans and her family on the happy news.