Lacey Evans Announces She’s Pregnant On Raw, Legit Pregnancy Being Worked Into Storyline
Lacey Evans announced that she was pregnant on tonight’s Raw, with WWE reportedly working Evans’ legitimate pregnancy into the storyline. On tonight’s show, Evans and Peyton Royce teamed up against Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Evans did not enter the match and when Royce tagged her in, she refused to enter and walked up the ramp. From there, she said that Flair would not be putting hands on her because she’s pregnant. Ric Flair then celebrated, suggesting he’s the father in storyline.
According to Wrestling Inc, the pregnancy is real and WWE was informed of it today. They then changed the direction of the storyline, as was reported on earlier. Evans will not be facing Asuka at Elimination Chamber and no opponent has yet been determined for Asuka.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to Evans and her family on the happy news.
.@MsCharlotteWWE & #WWERaw Women's Champion @WWEAsuka are ready for tag team action! pic.twitter.com/tJqBN5bN7H
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
Could we be looking at the NEXT #WWERaw Women's Champion following #WWEChamber? pic.twitter.com/JHppoI2rxO
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙉𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝘼𝙨𝙪𝙠𝙖#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qTx8VjlELW
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 16, 2021
MONDAY MOOD.@LaceyEvansWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IvEZ9j9QwE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 16, 2021
It appears @LaceyEvansWWE wants NO part of @MsCharlotteWWE in this one! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fFDil2PmYO
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
"@MsCharlotteWWE… I'M PREGNANT!" – @LaceyEvansWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9x5Llav9vQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
.@MsCharlotteWWE cannot believe @LaceyEvansWWE just said she is PREGNANT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/8Y0ux3QO7x
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021
