WWE News: Lacey Evans Flirts With Ric Flair on Raw to Charlotte’s Disdain, New Day vs. Miz & Morrison Clips

– Lacey Evans caught the eye of Ric Flair on Raw, and Charlotte Flair was not impressed. During tonight’s show, Evans and Peyton Royce faced Flair and Asuka in a non-title match that saw Evans flirting with Flair several times during the match. Charlotte took notice and was clearly displeased, which didn’t help matters when Ric tried to trip Royce and missed the timing, tripping Charlotte instead. That allowed Royce to get the pinfall.

After the win, Evans was on the ringside area and ran excitedly over to kiss Flair on the cheek. Ric looked upset and embarrassed for causing the loss, and Charlotte got in his face and told him to stay out of her business and get out. Ric then walked up the ramp by himself. You can see a clip of the end of the match below:

– WWE also posted clips of the New Day’s conflict with The Miz & John Morrison on tonight’s show. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston disrupted MizTV, which led to Teddy Long calling for a tag match between the two teams: