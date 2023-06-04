wrestling / News
Lacey Evans Responds to Criticism From Sgt. Slaughter’s Daughter Over Her New Look
– Lacey Evans sported a new look last Friday on WWE SmackDown. However, Kelly Slaughter, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter, wasn’t OK with Lacey Evans evoking her father’s iconic look and shared her thoughts on Twitter.
Kelly Slaughter wrote, “No. This is NOT okay. @WWE Who the f**K does @LaceyEvansWWE think she is?!? There’s only 1 @_SgtSlaughter, there’s only 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she’s just a poser.”
Evans later responded on Twitter, writing, “Your daddy’s biggest fan. A United States Marine. And a bad Mfer. [Y]ou know who I am. And where to find me.” You can view that exchange below, along with a photo of Evans’ new ring attire.
No. This is NOT okay. @WWE Who the fuck does @LaceyEvansWWE think she is?!? There’s only 1 @_SgtSlaughter, there’s only 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she’s just a poser. pic.twitter.com/ykzrkFZViE
— SlaughterDaughterOfficial (@_sgtdaughter) June 4, 2023
Your daddy's biggest fan. A United States Marine. And a bad Mfer. 🇺🇸
you know who I am. And where to find me. https://t.co/lKE6NfRV2m pic.twitter.com/CnPxIXSKBQ
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 4, 2023
