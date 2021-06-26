Lacey Von Erich on Getting Approached by WWE in 2007, Why She Left TNA Wrestling

– Wrestling Epicenter recently interviewed wrestler Lacey Von Erich, who discussed her work with the Southwest Wrestling Entertainment promotion, when she was approached by WWE, leaving TNA, and more. Below are some highlights.

Her involvement with SWE: “Well, they decided to put Daddy in the Hall of Fame… Kerry (Von Erich) is my Dad. So, I went and I accepted. And, I saw the show. Now, I’ve not really been a fan of wrestling lately… You know, in the last… Long time! (laughs) Since my family did it! It really reminded me of good, old school, Texas wrestling! It reminded me of being at the Sportatorium! That is where I grew up. So, I was like, “I want to be a part of this! I REALLY want to be a part of this.” I was like, “I don’t want to wrestle. But, I could be, like, media host.” So, that is kind of how I pivoted from saying “Thank you” for Daddy’s Hall of Fame induction to being their Media Host. So, that is how I got involved They (SWE) are growing so fast! They have reach all over with companies that have been doing this for a long time I was really impressed with who they are and their growth.”

Lacey Von Erich on being approached by WWE in 2007: “It was difficult because I had a 3 month old at the time and Vince McMahon called me. He was like ‘do you want to be a Diva?’ I was like, ‘What’s a Diva?’ When I was growing up, Naughty Natalie and ‘Scary’ Sherri (Martel) were not called Divas! They would have hit you! But, I went out there. I always wanted to be an actress and I always wanted to be on stage. So, it was just such a fun production!”

Lacey Von Erich on her time in TNA: “I loved TNA. It was definitely different being with TNA compared to what WWE was doing with their training down in Florida. They (WWE) had an environment where it felt like everyone was out to get you and they were out for themselves and stuff like that. TNA was so much like a family! We were so close. We are all such good friends. I didn’t ever want to leave because I made such good friends!”

On why she opted to leave TNA: “I only stopped because they were going to put the singles TNA Knockouts Title on me. They were going to make me the solo champion which meant I was going to have to head out on the road to the little podunk towns where there is only Applebees! And, I have a kid. So, I didn’t want to and I was about to get married. So I was on my way to the airport to go to the show where I was going to become champion. And I texted Dixie Carter, who is still a friend of mine, and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I don’t think I want to do this anymore. I don’t want to go on the road.’ I was like one of the only ones who ever was like ‘don’t make me champion! I just want to have fun. I don’t want to be the champion!”‘

On the growth of women’s wrestling since leaving TNA: “I love it! They’re doing really well! Their ratings are great. I feel like even if you don’t like wrestling, you like watching the girls. That said, with talent like Charlie Haas, there are some real ‘holy s–t’ moments in SWE with the guys. I used to be all gung-ho ‘girl wrestling, girl Wrestling!’ But the guys are amazing.”

On the plan to start an all-women’s wrestling promotion with Teal Piper, Brooke Hogan, and Brittany Page: “Myself, Brooke Hogan, Brittany Page, and Ariel Piper who is now Teal Piper, we were all starting an all girls wrestling TV show federation. But I got with SWE because I was like ‘oh my Gosh, this is actually fun! I like watching it!’ Brooke wanted to move to Nashville and so she did. Brittany got married. And Teal wanted to be a wrestler and she did and now is also engaged to one. So, I never wanted to be a reality star. So when that ended, I was like ‘cool! That’s over!’ I didn’t want to put my kids on a reality show and that kind of was where it was headed.”