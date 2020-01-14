Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night

The woman at ringside that Lana took a drink from on RAW last night was indie announcer/manager Nikki Campbell. Lana ended up splashing the drink in Liv Morgan’s face, allowing Lashley to defeat Rusev and setting up next week’s Liv & Rusev vs. Lana & Lashley match. Campbell is indie wrestler Austin Tyler Morris’ girlfriend and also appeared in No Way Jose’s conga line in 2019 (h/t WrestlingInc).

