Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night
The woman at ringside that Lana took a drink from on RAW last night was indie announcer/manager Nikki Campbell. Lana ended up splashing the drink in Liv Morgan’s face, allowing Lashley to defeat Rusev and setting up next week’s Liv & Rusev vs. Lana & Lashley match. Campbell is indie wrestler Austin Tyler Morris’ girlfriend and also appeared in No Way Jose’s conga line in 2019 (h/t WrestlingInc).
This is an all out mood pic.twitter.com/2ZzGpQc6J1
— Nikki Campbell (@thenikkicmpbll) January 14, 2020
Hey dat me https://t.co/ScRgNFB2z3
— Nikki Campbell (@thenikkicmpbll) January 14, 2020
On @WWE RAW: Whose drink did Lana @LanaWWE steal before she splashed it on Liv Morgan’s @YaOnlyLivvOnce face? Thanks Austin Tyler Morris @theATMorris for posting about your girlfriend Nikki Campbell’s @thenikkicmpbll (ring announcer & manager) appearance on RAW. #WWE #RAW #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/kEfO7Eh1GL
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) January 14, 2020
Our future daughter in law. @thenikkicmpbll so proud of you. She is the one Lana stole the drink from https://t.co/D19Eg1duiA
— mark julie morris (@markmorris2) January 14, 2020
