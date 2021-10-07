Lana on Explaining to Miro the Issue of Kissing Other People Onscreen for WWE

– During a recent virtual signing event with East Coast Autographs, former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) discussed telling her husband, Miro, when they started dating on how he’d likely have to deal with her kissing other people onscreen and how she explained to him. Lana said the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“It’s not real. The first thing I told my husband [Miro] when we started dating, I was like, ‘If you think I’m gonna be the person and I’m not gonna be making out with people on screen, then we probably shouldn’t be dating.’ Before I came into wrestling, I was usually always that person and I was very self-aware that I was that person. Then it just happened to be in WWE, a lot of time, I played that role as well. To me, it was normal. It’s acting. What’s always weird to me about pro wrestling is when people have a hard time doing relationship stuff. None of it is true. It’s literally Tony Khan or Vince McMahon deciding. It’s real in the sense that you can break your bones.”

Interestingly enough, while Miro and Lana were married in real-life, their characters broke up onscreen in WWE in early 2020. Lana’s onscreen character then got together with and married Bobby Lashley, and there was a lot of onscreen kissing between the two.