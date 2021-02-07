Lana Shares Clip From Recent BELLO Mag Photoshoot

– WWE Superstar Lana recently shared a new clip from her recent BELLO Mag photoshoot on her Instagram account. You can see her most recent clip, plus an earlier one she shared a while ago from the shoot.

Lana wrote in the caption for the video: “I am redefining my future & what it means to be a woman in our generation & the future generations to come. I am learning to take pride in everything that I am even the mistakes & flaws. We have been told for centuries to act, talk & be a certain type of way. I’m not looking to be the Queen. I’m going to become the King of Kings #stylist @brvndo #photographer @joshryanphotos #makeup @josecorella #magazine @bellomag”