wrestling / News
Lana Discusses What She’s Learned From Vince McMahon, Great Advice Paul Heyman Gave Her
On the latest edition of The Matthew Aaron Show, Lana discussed what she’s learned from working with Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman. Highlights are below.
On the great advice Paul Heyman gave her: “I just remember Paul Heyman giving me such great advice in the beginning of my career. He said whatever you’re given, blow it out of the park. Even if it’s just 10 seconds, like literally grab that brass ring. And that’s what I’ve been doing.”
On what she has learned from Vince McMahon: “With Vince, I’ve learned so much. Like I can’t even. Life lessons I’ve really learned. Just take responsibility when you’re wrong. Be ready to make mistakes but don’t make the same mistake twice. Understand in life, you’re gonna give it your all and you’re gonna make some mistakes but you have to take responsibility for it. You have to learn from it, take ownership, and don’t do it ever again.”
If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Matthew Aaron Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Says His Therapist At the Rehab Center WWE Sent Him To Was Reporting Everything He Said Back to Vince McMahon
- Jim Cornette Discusses Vince McMahon’s Banned Words, Says He Was Told Not To Use the Word ‘Wrestling’ by WWE Producer
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Sting Not Being Prepared for Starrcade 1997 Match Against Hulk Hogan, Shoots Down Rumor That He Was Intoxicated
- WWE Rumored to be Considering a ‘Break’ From Programming Due to Florida’s Stay-at-Home Order