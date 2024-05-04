Lance Archer Challenges Jeff Cobb For NJPW TV Title Match

As previously reported, Jeff Cobb is the new NJPW TV champion, defeating Zack Sabre Jr at night one of Wrestling Dontaku. He may already have his first challenger, as NJPW shared a video of Lance Archer stating that he wanted a shot at the belt.

Archer said: “Jeff Cobb. Congratulations, my man. United Empire. It seems like you’re falling apart. Where’s your leader. Is it you now? You think you’re all confident because you’re the New Japan World Television champion. But on May 11 at Resurgence in Los Angeles, California…it’s gonna be the last time you hold that title. I don’t know, you might be preparing yourself for the Murderhawk Monster, but I’m thinking to maybe go a little New Japan old school and maybe the American Psycho shows up, kicks your ass, takes your title. And then I come back to AEW as the New Japan World Television Champion. See you soon, Cobbster.”