– During a recent interview with Hitting the Turnbuckle, AEW wrestler Lance Archer discussed wanting to compete for the vacant TNT Title in one of the qualifying matches, noted all the participants have not been revealed. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Not all the participants have been named for the TNT ladder match. I have a pretty rich history with the TNT Title in the sense that I was challenging for the first ever championship back in 2020 and I challenged again in 2021. I absolutely believe that I should be in that conversation and having one of those matches to be part of that TNT ladder match at Forbidden Door. Who knows what’s going to happen and what is on the table, but I absolutely believe I should be in that picture.”

A new AEW TNT Champion will be crowned at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later this month in a Ladder Match. Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe have already qualified for the matchup. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 30. It will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.