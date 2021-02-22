Impact News: Lariato Pro Taping New Event For Impact! Plus, Last Week’s Backstage Segments

Lariato Pro Wrestling’s latest taping for Impact! Plus is set for this weekend. The company has a Fight Night February show set for Saturday in Lyons, Georgia with the following card:

* Lariato Pro Lionheart Championship Match: Lazer vs. Wolverton vs. Bryce Cannon vs. Manny Lemons

* Doc Gallows vs. Simon Sermon

* Zack Dice vs. Logan Creed

* Eric Young vs. Fry Daddy

* NZO vs. Opponent TBA

* John Skylar vs. Roman Rowell

* Luke & Perry Hawx vs. Hernandez & TBA

* Brooklyn Creed vs. Reka Tehaka

* Francisco Ciatso vs. George North & Bolo

– The company has released their latest video looking at last week’s backstage segments: