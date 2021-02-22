wrestling / News
Impact News: Lariato Pro Taping New Event For Impact! Plus, Last Week’s Backstage Segments
February 22, 2021
Lariato Pro Wrestling’s latest taping for Impact! Plus is set for this weekend. The company has a Fight Night February show set for Saturday in Lyons, Georgia with the following card:
* Lariato Pro Lionheart Championship Match: Lazer vs. Wolverton vs. Bryce Cannon vs. Manny Lemons
* Doc Gallows vs. Simon Sermon
* Zack Dice vs. Logan Creed
* Eric Young vs. Fry Daddy
* NZO vs. Opponent TBA
* John Skylar vs. Roman Rowell
* Luke & Perry Hawx vs. Hernandez & TBA
* Brooklyn Creed vs. Reka Tehaka
* Francisco Ciatso vs. George North & Bolo
– The company has released their latest video looking at last week’s backstage segments:
