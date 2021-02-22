wrestling / News

Impact News: Lariato Pro Taping New Event For Impact! Plus, Last Week’s Backstage Segments

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild Fight Night February

Lariato Pro Wrestling’s latest taping for Impact! Plus is set for this weekend. The company has a Fight Night February show set for Saturday in Lyons, Georgia with the following card:

* Lariato Pro Lionheart Championship Match: Lazer vs. Wolverton vs. Bryce Cannon vs. Manny Lemons
* Doc Gallows vs. Simon Sermon
* Zack Dice vs. Logan Creed
* Eric Young vs. Fry Daddy
* NZO vs. Opponent TBA
* John Skylar vs. Roman Rowell
* Luke & Perry Hawx vs. Hernandez & TBA
* Brooklyn Creed vs. Reka Tehaka
* Francisco Ciatso vs. George North & Bolo

– The company has released their latest video looking at last week’s backstage segments:

