Luke Gallows’ Promotion Lariato Pro Wrestling Gets Broadcast Deal

After eight years of steady growth and creativity, Georgia based Professional Wrestling organization Lariato Pro Wrestling lands a broadcasting deal with STGN 49 MEDIA GROUP, inc.

Norcross, GA – June 12, 2025, Lariato Pro wrestling was founded by Drew Hankinson aka Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson aka Machine Gun. Both Gallows and Anderson are noted as “one of the most decorated entertaining tag teams in Professional Wrestling from NJPW, Impact Wrestling to the WWE. The Duo known as The Good Brothers, “don’t take no for an answer” stood firmly on their slogan when they were offered a lucrative deal with STGN 49 MEDIA GROUP, inc.

Lariato Pro wrestling holds an exclusive broadcasting deal with STGN 49. Gallows and Anderson will be delivering entertaining content of live events, podcasts, and pay per view programs. This charismatic tag team stated that when they were approached by the Executives of the media company, they knew the timing was right and they had landed a forever home for their organization. Lariato Talent Relations and Event Coordinators Chris and Jessica Johnson will work closely with STGN 49 Program Director Veronica J Woodard to ensure the first season of programming will be packed with energy, creativity, and excitement!

STGN 49 MEDIA GROUP has been broadcasting family friendly content since March 2017. After going through major changes and rebranding, Television Executive Eric Mitchell stated the timing and partnership with Lariato Pro Wrestling will be essential to the growth expansion and mission of both organizations.

STGN 49 is distributed on ROKU, Amazon Firestick, and Turkish Television with visibility in 33 countries from Mexico, Russia, United Emirates and including the US and Canada, and will soon add Nashville, TN channel 49 Comcast.

Lariato Pro wrestling will be hosting their first live television production themed event, “HEATWAVE” in Dublin, GA. For more information and to purchase your tickets for the event visit www.thelpwg.com

LARIATO PRO WRESTLING GUILD PRESENTS: “HEATWAVE”

Get ready, Dublin, Georgia — the summer is about to get scorching hot! On Saturday, June 14th, 2025, LPWG turns up the temperature with HEATWAVE, a red-hot night of hard-hitting action, unforgettable moments, and world-class talent!

Location: Dublin, GA

Bell Time: 7:30 PM

MASSIVE MAIN EVENT

LPWG HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP TRIPLE THREAT MATCH

Bryce Cannon (c) vs Matt Hardy vs QT Marshall

Three forces collide in a battle for championship supremacy. Will the champ Bryce Cannon hold his ground, or will a new king rise in Dublin?

FEATURING:

• The Good Brothers

• Matt Hardy

• QT Marshall

• Bryce Cannon

• John Skyler

• Dax Anthony

• Fry Daddy

• And more surprises to come!

This is more than an event — it’s an experience. Bring the family, bring the noise, and be part of the chaos as the stars of LPWG bring the HEAT.

Tickets available now!

www.theLPWG.com