Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild Announces Impact! Plus Event For Next Week

The Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild has announced a new event that will be taped for Impact! Plus and take place next week. The announcement noted that the company is teaming with the Butts County Sheriffs Office and The Marked Society for “Jackson Jam,” which takes place at the Butts County Recreation Department in Jackson, Georgia on September 26th.

The announcement notes:

This outdoors pro-wrestling super show and family fun festival will be highlighted by an Anti-Bullying presentation by Sheriff Gary Long along with superstars such as Impact and Lariato Heavyweight Champion Eric Young as he faces “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters.

Impact Stars The Good Brothers, Jackson, Georgia’s own “The Big LG” Doc Gallows and “The Machine Gun” Karl, New Japan Wrestling Star Rocky Romero, Impact Stars Heath and Brian Myers with Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore.

Lariato Wrestling stars: Lazer, Scotty Beach, Bryce Cannon, CT Keys, LPWG Tag Team Champions The Slambinos Big Smuve, Lariato Man, Brandon Whatley, Clyde Braddock and more!

The event will be filmed for Impact Wrestling’s over the top on demand channel Impact Plus!!

Face painting, games and fan appreciation meet and greet kicks off at 6PM and bell-time is 7:30.

Tickets available for $10 at the gate or online at www.TheLPWG.com.

Social distancing will be effect, bring your own chair or blanket.