Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild Taping Results 9.12.20: Eric Young, Doc Gallows & More In Action

Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild held a taping in Dublin, Georgia on Saturday for a show that air on Impact! Plus. PWInsider reports that the show was the first of what is planned to be a regular month show. Attendance at the Southern Pines Ag & Expo Center as about 200, and you can see the results below:

* Spi-ral defeated Fry Daddy in 7:37.

* Roman Rozell defeated Tyzin via submission in 7:52.

* Bryce Cannon defeated Clyde Braddock in 3:35.

* Regenesis (Francisco Ciatso & Storm Thomas) defeated Scotty Beach & Landon Hale, Damage Inc (Paul Wolfe & Caleb Scott), and George North & Lariato Man (with Vernon Law) to win the Lariato Tag Team Championship in 11:50.

* Heath defeated Jay Bradley in 5:22.

* Doc Gallows (with Mini Doc) defeated Brad Attitude in 9:03. Mini Doc attacked Atttude after the match in revenge for getting shoved to the ground during the bout.

* Eric Young defeated Micah Taylor (with Dan Sawyer) and Lazer in a steel cage to win the Lariato Championship in 11:30.

NOTES: The return date for Impact Plus at the Ag & Expo Center is October 10…Lariato will be in Forsyth on September 26…John Johnson and “The Ultimate Pusher” Tyree were the commentary team for Impact Plus…The ring announcer was Mac Davis…The referees were the legendary Scrappy McGowan, his son Jeff McGowan and Impact officials Daniel Tolle and Brandon Spencer…Wrestling notables in the house included John Skyler (pegging early 2021 for his return to the ring), Tracy Taylor, Lizzy and Payton Blair, Trixie and Wolverton…Bob Keller provided the cage and helped with production.