Larry Csonka Has Passed Away

In news that has left us all absolutely devastated, we’re extremely sad to announce the passing of Larry Csonka. Larry was obviously an icon for his writing, but more importantly, he was an amazing husband and father who leaves behind a family that loves him dearly. He was truly a good man who was full of positivity and had such a great sense of humor. Words can’t express how much he will be missed.

We’re going to put together a more detailed tribute to Larry. Right now though, we’re all just heartbroken.