UPDATED: Jericho, Austin Aries, Court Bauer, Impact Wrestling, EVOLVE, Meltzer, Fans, Others Remember Larry Csonka

The wrestling world is responding to the heartbreaking news today that our very own Larry Csonka has passed away. Larry loved being a big part of the wrestling community, and I know it would bring him so much joy to see the outpouring of love and respect for his work and his place in the industry. It’s hard to do justice to how many people became fans, got exposed to promotions and wrestlers, were inspired to become writers themselves, etc. all because of Larry. Below are some of the industry responses, a link to today’s Wrestling Observer Live which paid tribute to Larry, as well as a few select comments from the hundreds that fans have left on Twitter. We’ll be posting a column later tonight that includes the comments of 411 staffers, past and present, who worked with Larry.

Damn. Saddened to hear the news about writer Larry Csonka passing away. Everyone here at @MLW sends their love to his family, friends as well as the @411mania @411wrestling. — Court Bauer (@courtbauer) May 18, 2020

Really sad news. I may not have always liked Larry’s reviews of my work 😏, but absolutely loved and respected the passion and time he put into covering pro wrestling. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/fydlTljb7H — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) May 18, 2020

Thanks Larry!! Rest In Peace…. https://t.co/e6XBtxeRu6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 18, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the passing of @LarryCsonka411. Nobody has covered IMPACT or TNA more consistently over the last 18 years than he has – always fairly and with good humor. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family today. https://t.co/86auKjmy2w — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 18, 2020

Our deepest condolences go to the family and friends of Larry Csonka. We always looked forward to his EVOLVE reviews. We appreciate all his coverage. He will be missed. This is a tragic loss for the wrestling community. RIP. https://t.co/WXFgRxfAut — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) May 18, 2020

We at FITE are incredibly saddened by the passing of Larry Csonka. https://t.co/2loUUQrq3H — FITE (@FiteTV) May 18, 2020

We would like to express our condolences for Wrestling Reviewer Larry Csonka and his family. May he Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/Ka4h6urbxE — SCW (@SCW2k20) May 18, 2020

So sad, a dude who really loved wrestling…. https://t.co/HD9sPqRxSl — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 18, 2020

So sorry to hear about the death of Larry Csonka, not the football player but the wrestling writer. This has been one bad morning. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) May 18, 2020

So sad, Larry was a super nice guy, wishing the best for his family and friends. https://t.co/8qGav5fjFA — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) May 18, 2020

Fightful would like to send our condolences to the @411wrestling family, and all the friends, family, and readers of the great @LarryCsonka411. He was one of the best ever in wrestling coverage, and we're all going to miss him. — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) May 18, 2020

Larry Csonka was one of the BEST to ever cover wrestling, and I always had positive interactions with him. A huge influence to so many, & a body of work that few can rival. Millions have read his work, and he's an important figure in bringing integrity to wrestling coverage. RIP https://t.co/Rvd8TWFO9R — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 18, 2020

Nobody worked harder than @LarryCsonka411 in the review space. The most prolific wrestling reviewer on Earth. If there is a televised wrestling show that happened over the last decade+, Larry reviewed it. Unmatched work ethic. Leaves a tremendous void and I feel for his family.-J — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) May 18, 2020

Terrible news – Larry was a super hard working guy. When it came to coverage and reviews, he was a machine with a constant, non-stop output. My condolences to his family. https://t.co/KUF9iidUPR — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) May 18, 2020

I remember talking to Larry as fans as far back as 20 years ago. This is incredibly sad. RIP Larry. https://t.co/9jbvRhcqG0 — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) May 18, 2020

Wrestling Observer Live and Bryan Alvarez also did a wonderful tribute to Larry today.

PWInsider posted a tribute to Larry today, as well.

And a few of the hundreds of comments from Larry’s fans on Twitter today.

This is such sad news. His reviews were what I waited for each morning here in the UK. He was tough on the product but in the right way and he said it how it was. I will miss his honesty and I send my best to you all and his family. — James Groves (@jimbog83) May 18, 2020

This is such sad news. I have immense respect for Larry Csonka, and consider him an authority on wrestling. I’ve long trusted his reviews above anyone else, and there have been times when I could take his evocative writing as a substitute for needing to actually watch the shows. — John Lees (@johnlees927) May 18, 2020

This is devastating. Been reading his reviews for years, it's like a part of pro wrestling for me is gone now..😭 My deepest condolences to his family and friends — A G (@misteramu) May 18, 2020

I was a huge fan of how he handled the whole situation with positivity & humour & started to move on to live his life happily along with his beautiful family & never lost the love for wrestling & passion for what he did for living. — Harshil (@Harshil_Doshi) May 18, 2020

Truly very sad. RIP Larry was an amazing writer and appreciated all his work. Thanks for all that you did for us over the years. Best wishes to his family. If I can give Larry a score it was a definite. 10.0 Legendary. – Ace Rimmer x — Matt Pav (@ThePav85) May 18, 2020

He motivated me to write wrestling reviews in Spanish. I’ve read him on 411mania since I was a teenager. He left a big hole in the wrestling community. The best reviewer ever. I’m so so sad. My condolences 😔😔 — Pedro Paliz (@PedroRVD) May 18, 2020

I've been following Larry's writing for close to 15 years. He's been as big a part of my fandom as any individual wrestler. The wrestling community won't be the same without him. RIP. — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) May 18, 2020

Sincere condolences to all at 411 and to Larry’s friends and family. I’ve gone out of my way to read his TV reports for many years now. Always entertaining, always passionate and always insightful. He’ll be sorely missed. — JRK (@topclasskennedy) May 18, 2020

RIP Larry Csonka. He gave me my first writing work straight out of uni which set me on this crazy path of journalism to content to social media. He was also very funny (he loved ribbing his UK staff) and was one of the absolute best to ever cover wrestling imo. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/Cocv6ICpvc — The Vimto Kid (@AlexWatt187) May 18, 2020

Larry helped to grow my love of wrestling outside of the WWE through his reviews and columns of promotions big and small all over the world. So much of my enjoyment came directly from his tireless work and the love of wrestling that shone throughout his writing. RIP Larry. — Josh Smith (@joshbigsmith) May 18, 2020

The news of Larry Csonka passing sucks. Larry was a staple of my early wrestling fandom, his reviews were a bible for me to seek out new wrestling in an era where footage was scare. Without Larry I’d know & appreciate so much less. His work is incomparable. RIP Larry. — No Longer NY Justin (@DragonGateKeepr) May 18, 2020

My condolences to his friends and family, been reading Larry's reviews for almost 20 years. It was coming across a review by Larry that got me back into wrestling, brilliant, honest and humorous writer, I've read more Larry then I have books — Dave A (@geekonaleashuk) May 18, 2020