UPDATED: Jericho, Austin Aries, Court Bauer, Impact Wrestling, EVOLVE, Meltzer, Fans, Others Remember Larry Csonka

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Larry Csonka

The wrestling world is responding to the heartbreaking news today that our very own Larry Csonka has passed away. Larry loved being a big part of the wrestling community, and I know it would bring him so much joy to see the outpouring of love and respect for his work and his place in the industry. It’s hard to do justice to how many people became fans, got exposed to promotions and wrestlers, were inspired to become writers themselves, etc. all because of Larry. Below are some of the industry responses, a link to today’s Wrestling Observer Live which paid tribute to Larry, as well as a few select comments from the hundreds that fans have left on Twitter. We’ll be posting a column later tonight that includes the comments of 411 staffers, past and present, who worked with Larry.

Wrestling Observer Live and Bryan Alvarez also did a wonderful tribute to Larry today.

PWInsider posted a tribute to Larry today, as well.

And a few of the hundreds of comments from Larry’s fans on Twitter today.

Ashish

