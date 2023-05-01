wrestling / News

Larry D Announces He Will Retire This November

May 1, 2023
During GNPW Legends Never Die this past weekend, Impact Wrestling alumnus Larry D announced that he will retire in November. This final match will happen on November 4 in Cynthia, KY.

Larry worked for Impact from 2019 to 2022, and made appearances in NWA last year. At this weekend’s event, he teamed with Maxx Sledd & Paige Jones to defeat Derek James, Sinclair Octavious Bentley & Tyler Lee.

