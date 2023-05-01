wrestling / News
Larry D Announces He Will Retire This November
May 1, 2023 | Posted by
During GNPW Legends Never Die this past weekend, Impact Wrestling alumnus Larry D announced that he will retire in November. This final match will happen on November 4 in Cynthia, KY.
Larry worked for Impact from 2019 to 2022, and made appearances in NWA last year. At this weekend’s event, he teamed with Maxx Sledd & Paige Jones to defeat Derek James, Sinclair Octavious Bentley & Tyler Lee.
November 4th in Cynthiana, Kentucky, Larry D will wrestle his final match pic.twitter.com/HWxqtlftIT
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) April 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Trish Stratus, Chelsea Green, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Joey Janela On CM Punk Visiting Impact, Says He Can’t Show Up in GCW Until He Sees Rocky Films
- Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions
- Former WWE Writer Details Booking Brock Lesnar To Squash Kofi Kingston