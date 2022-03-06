Larry D On How Tracy Smothers Taught Him To Rile Up A Crowd

In an interview with Fightful, Larry D spoke about lessons he learned from the late Tracy Smothers, including how to fire up a crowd. He noted that he grew up watching Smothers and eventually got to meet him and get advice.

He said: “Tracy Smothers is huge to me. I feel that Tracy Smothers taught me how to fire a crowd up, how to piss them off and how to cool them down, I guess you could say. I got to grow up watching Tracy Smothers in Georgetown. So from there I watched him on WCW, ECW and Smokey Mountain. Even better is that I got to share a locker room with him and share a ring with him and get to know him as a person. He would always pass advice on. One thing that I love about Tracy Smothers is that he tried to watch every match on the card. I tried to always, always say, ‘Hey, don’t do this. There’s no need for that,’ or ‘Hey, you should do this next time.’ He was always helpful. So I try to do a little bit of that myself. Probably not as good as old Tracy, but I try my very best.”