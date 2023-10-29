Larry D Weighs In On Retirement Match, What’s Next For Him

Larry D is set to retire from the ring this coming weekend, and he talked about his last match and more in a new interview. The Impact alumnus spoke with Fightful and you can see some highlights below:

In a new interview with Fightful, Larry D discussed how he and his family is processing the retirement, as he will be home much more often once he hangs up the boots. Larry D also reflected on how wrestling limited him from spending time his kids.

On wrestling keeping him from his kids: “Yeah, that is, that is. That that’s the selfish part of pro wrestling that it makes you and it’s a selfish / unselfish thing, I always like to say. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten in the car in Dayton, Ohio, and specifically get off work at 3 o’clock, back on the road at 3:45. I can’t tell you how many times I would just cry my eyes out feeling so selfish of like, ‘Man, you’re on your way to another wrestling show and you could be there with your children.’ But it paid off. I had this voice in my head saying ‘No, keep going. Keep going. There’s something bigger at the end,’ and it was. So, it allowed me more time with them now. If anything else, I get to hear them say you know, they can chase their dreams and they could take what’s in their dreams and make it a reality at 11 / 12 / 13 years old. It’s good to hear that.”

On if he would ever return to the ring: “I feel like the ‘never say never’ is always there and I can’t say that if the right creative from the next level were to come about, you know? I feel like I need to focus more on my home life. Yes, the dream of professional wrestling is there but I’m gonna be 40 years old. I feel like I’m still one of the best that can do just about anything in the ring still, but I feel like my attention needs to be somewhere else. But who’s to say if the right creative came along, and Billy Corgan or Scott Moore were to say, ‘Hey, here’s this,’ instead of just showing up and being another guy. If something besides showing up, being another guy was on the table, I would consider it. But right now I’m content in doing what I’m doing. I’m content knowing that November the 4th with Moose, if it’s my last one, then so be it. Because I’m just happy with what the last 22 years has given me. Because there’s no way I’d imagine at eight, nine years old that I would be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m a professional wrestler, and I don’t have to clock in anywhere.’”

On his upcoming retirement match: “Originally, we were set to face against Trevor Murdoch and the NWA tapings came about on November the 4th, which I understand, I’ve been in that position many times myself that I’ve had to pull off certain events. But I’ve always wanted to wrestle Trevor Murdoch. I’ve always wanted to wrestle Moose and I’ve always wanted to wrestle Josh Alexander. So when Moose was on the table and Moose was available, then we jumped right on that because I feel that that’s the style of wrestling that I want to bring to Kentucky. That’s the type of wrestling, and this is with all due respect to all the promotions in the state, but I don’t want to just run ‘rasslin. I’m sure I feel like for the longest time we’ve ran like carny type wrestling, and the fans of Kentucky deserve so much more from the sport of pro wrestling that I feel that myself and Max Sledd collectively can bring a really good product to the people that’s well worth the money that you’re going to spend.”

On wanting to do backstage work: “I hope that we have a great match and I hope that I’ll make it through. I feel like they’re gonna have a great, great event on Saturday, March the 4th over in Cynthiana. Alex Zane is going to be there. It’s crazy, man, and you know, the next step is to be odd, like getting into agenting. I’ve said that for years. Like, I love being in the ring. I absolutely adore it. But I really, really enjoy helping in the back. I really enjoy helping get their matches together. I really enjoy, ‘Ahh, I don’t know if I would do that there.’ you know? I really feel like I’m a people person. I’m kind and friendly to everyone that I come across and I genuinely want the best out of everybody wherever I’m at. So you know, Billy, Scott, hey, I’m gonna be available here if you need a backstage agent. Oh, yeah, I would absolutely. I feel just as much fulfillment sitting back and getting the ‘I know, I’m gonna help with this match and help with this match, and we’re gonna collectively get this together.’ Of course, I’m all for it. Yeah, I’m content if I know that I can get a piece of paper and go into a locker room and help get some people get their matches together. Without a shadow of a doubt, that’d be my dream job.”